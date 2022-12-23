REVEALED: 3 Easy Steps To Fast-track Your Passport Renewal

Are you a Nigerian experiencing difficulty as it concerns your passport renewal application? Your worries appear to have been outrightly addressed, as the Ministry of Interior outlined three easy steps you can explore to fast-track it.

The ministry expressed confidence that the steps make the process for passport renewal for Nigerians in the Diaspora swift, and it will be helpful amid the public outcry about difficulties encountered by applicants.

In a post titled: “Nigerians in Diaspora; Three Easy Steps to Fast-track your Passport Renewal Process this December,” the ministry said that the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS) has made it easier for Nigerians living abroad to obtain a new passport in just two weeks through the newly-launched special Diaspora fast-track passport renewal programme.

According to the immigration office, the programme will run from 12 December 2022 to 31 January 2023, and “you can travel to Nigeria even if your passport is expired and renew it once you arrive.”

Below are the steps:

“Step 1 – For your passport renewal, register online through the registration portal.

Log in to the passport application portal at https://passport.immigration.gov.ng and apply online. The application process includes making payment for your preferred passport type via approved payment platforms.

Step 2- Visit the Diaspora Desk at any international airport in Nigeria.

On arrival into Nigeria via any of the international airports in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt, locate the Diaspora desk and provide your application details.

You will then be given a fast-track letter (this letter overrides the date on your online application, so no panicking) to any passport office of your choice.

Step 3 – Capture Your biometric information.

Visit your preferred passport office between Monday and Wednesday. Once you get there, your biometrics, including your photo and fingerprints, will be captured, and your passport will be produced and ready in two weeks.

Also, note that you will need your National Identification Number (NIN) for your passport application. You are also to ensure that your personal information in the passport application matches the information on the NIN and vice versa; otherwise, the process cannot be completed.”

The Ministry of Interior said that Passport Offices will be open on Saturdays to support the operations.