Resumption of Flight Operations May Not Cause Hike in Airfares – Aviation Minister

The Honourable Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has assured Nigerians that the expected reopening of the airspace for domestic flights may not lead to a hike in airfares.

The Minister who gave the assurance while responding to reporters’ questions at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 said his Ministry has been meeting with stakeholders to come up with measures to cushion the effect of the pandemic on the industry.

“We are doing everything to ensure that ticket prices do not skyrocket. They may be different, but they are not going to be something that air passengers cannot afford”.

He said the seats within the aircraft would be reconfigured to ensure that the virus do not spread among passengers in a case where there was any carrier on board.

Senator Sirika said the aircrafts would be thoroughly disinfected before passengers are allowed to board and promised that the new airline passenger safety measures would be demonstrated to the public in Lagos very soon.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Musa Nuhu at a virtual meeting of Aviation stakeholders promised that the Minister would present report on the readiness of the industry to resume flight operations to the PTF on Wednesday.

Source: VON