Resume Repairs On Mowe-Ofada Road, Governor Orders Contractor

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has ordered the contractor handling the Mowe-Ofada road reconstruction in Obafemi-Owode Local Government to immediately resume work on the site.

The repair of the road was awarded to CSCC by the former Governor Ibikunle Amosun in 2013 but was abandoned over the government’s failure to defray a sum of N500 million it owed the firm.

The state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr Ade Akinsanya, while speaking with journalists, said Abiodun has directed that the contractor should be mobilized to site to complete the project.

The eight kilometers road extends from Ofada Roundabout to Mowe junction and links the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The commissioner said that the Abiodun administration has committed to the completion of all the abandoned road projects left by the Amosun administration.

Akinsanya added that the 42 kilometres Sagamu-Siun-Abeokuta road, which had also been abandoned is currently being reconstructed by a firm, Strabic, through two layers (binding and wearing course) at a cost less than N20 billion, including street lighting.

Akinsanya said the Abiodun’s administration has completed the construction of the 19-kilometre Ijebu-Ode/Epe inter-state road, which was handled by Craneburg Limited.