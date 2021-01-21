Restructuring Not Only Solution To Nigeria’s Problems – Jonathan

January 21, 2021 17

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has stated that restructuring is not a one size fits all when it comes to solving the problems being faced by the country.

Jonathan made the statement while speaking at a dialogue on restructuring on Thursday in Abuja.

He called for the issues of nepotism, ethnic and religious bias to be addressed.

He noted that Nigerians must restructure their minds because the issues at the national level still exist at the state and local levels.

The immediate past President General of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo John Nwodo, while delivering his speech said that Nigeria must restructure before the 2023 general elections.

He said , “We must change the constitution of the country as the 1999 constitution was not produced by the majority of Nigerians.”