Restorium Capital Tackles Funding Gap In Nigeria’s Financial Market

January 31, 20210244
Investment banking firm Restorium Capital has re-launched its services in Nigeria.

The firm specialises in providing advisory, capital raising, and trade finance services.

During its virtual launch on Friday, the firm’s Managing Director Omotayo Ademola said that the company hopes to bridge the funding gap in the Nigerian financial market.

Ademola described the firm as existing as a “child of exigency”.

Ademola said, “The firm came about as a need to solve the funding gap in the financial market. It came as a child of exigency. We looked at the landscape and realised that there is a funding gap for projects and infrastructural development in Nigeria and the whole continent.”

Although the firm had been on the Nigerian scene for years, it moved out of the country, citing difficulty in operations, and into Ireland where operations ran smoothly for the firm.

Ademola explained that the ease experienced by the firm in Ireland spurred the need to re-launch its services in the country.

What is Restorium Capital About?

They help corporate organisations, governments, and prospective businesses get funding by linking them with developmental and investment funds globally.

They also provide financial advisory and related services that cut across project financing, equity and debt capital markets, mergers and acquisition, and structured trade transactions.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

