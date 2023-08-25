Resolve Issues With UAE On Visa, Airline – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has ordered that problems with the Emirates Airline and the granting of visas to Nigerians be “immediately” remedied.

The order was given by the President on Thursday at a meeting with United Arabs Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi at the State House in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

Al-Shamsi and two envoys presented letters of credence to Tinubu at the State House. The other two representatives are Mrs. Miriam Morales Palmero, ambassador of Cuba, and Awall Wagris Mohammed, ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Flight restrictions between Nigeria and the UAE have a long history and are often caused by unsolved problems with the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA). Later, visa limitations emerged as diplomatic tensions between Nigeria and the UAE, a popular travel and migratory destination for Nigerians.

Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu’s spokesperson, said that the President stressed his readiness to “personally” intervene in the diplomatic dispute between Nigeria and the UAE.

“We are a family with UAE, we only live in separate rooms, but we are in the same house. We should look at the issues as a family problem, and resolve it amicably.

“As you know in every family, there are peculiarities. You can have an erring son, or daughter, but we must work together. We need to agree on core aviation and immigration issues,” the President was quoted as saying.

The UAE Ambassador stated that he already considers himself to be a “Nigerian” in light of the nation’s historical roots, its protracted leadership position in Africa, and its well-known reputation for welcoming visitors.

“Since I arrived in the country, I have been working on 24 agreements. We are getting somewhere. These are small issues, all within a family, and they will be resolved. I am grateful to be here in Nigeria.

“I am also very grateful to meet His Excellency, President Tinubu, who is a great leader in Nigeria, and Africa. Please accept me as a Nigerian and consider me a member of your team,” he appealed.