“Resolve ASUU Crisis Or Brace For 3days Nation Strike” – NLC Tells FG

The National Labour Congress (NLC) has warned the Federal Government (FG) that they will embark on a three-day nationwide strike across all sectors if the crisis in the country’s public universities are not resolved.

During a program on Channels Television which was monitored by BizWatch Nigeria, the NLC’s President, Ayuba Wabba issued the warning on Tuesday.

“The protest first is to show our concern and to also call for urgent action to resolve the issues. We took two levels of decision,” he said while highlighting the importance of the protest.

“First is the national protest to call for attention and for the issues to be resolved promptly, and the next level is three days national warning strike if nothing has happened after the protest to show our grievances.”

BizWatch Nigeria reports that members of the NLC across the country trooped to the major streets of the state capital of their respective branches on Tuesday to protest against the prolonged strike by university workers.

The national leadership of the union is expected to join the demonstration in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday.