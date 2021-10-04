fbpx

Resident Doctors Call off 2 Months Old Strike, Set To Resume On Wednesday

October 4, 2021058
The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has called off its two months long nationwide strike.

The medical association embarked on industrial action on August 2 over “irregular payment of salaries”, among other issues.

Despite attempts by President Muhammadu Buhari and the House of Representatives to intervene in the situation, the striking resident doctors maintained their stance.

Also, a ruling by the National Industrial Court filed by the federal government ordering the resident doctors to return to work was faulted by the striking doctors who vowed to appeal the order.

According to TheCable, NARD president, Godiya Ishaya, on Monday, stated that the strike has been officially called off by the association.

He noted that the decision to call off the strike was reached following an emergency meeting with the NARD’s national executive council.

He added that the doctors will resume on Wednesday.

“We’ve officially suspended the strike to resume 8:00 am on Wednesday. We made the decision in the wee hours of today. We held an emergency meeting from 5:30pm on Sunday to the morning hours of today, and the NEC decided that having reviewed the progress made so far, the strike should be suspended,” he said.

