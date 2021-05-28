May 28, 2021 151

The United States Mission to Nigeria has disclosed that research on garri production would receive support from the US Government.

It disclosed this on Twitter, stating that the research would support “nutritional improvement in” the West African region.

It noted that the research would focus on the use of soy flour in processing garri, adding that the support would be a joint collaboration between the US Department of Agriculture and the American Soybean Association.

According to the Mission, the research is aimed at reducing iron deficiency anemia and protein-energy malnutrition.

It said, “The United States is funding breakthrough research on garri production to support nutritional improvement in West Africa.

“U.S. Department of Agriculture and the American Soybean Association are supporting West African researchers to commercialize using soy flour in processing garri – undoubtedly Nigeria’s most popular staple food.

“This innovative research is leading to scientific breakthroughs with huge potential to reduce iron deficiency anemia & protein-energy malnutrition.”