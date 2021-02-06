fbpx
Reps Vow To Recover ₦5 billion Waiver Granted China Harbour

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

POLITICS & GOVERNMENTSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

Reps Vow To Recover ₦5 billion Waiver Granted China Harbour

February 6, 2021046
Reps Vow To Recover ₦5 billion Waiver Granted China Harbour

The House of Representatives has stated it would explore “all means” within its power to ensure that the N5 billion waiver granted to China Harbour Engineering Company is recovered by the Federal Government.

Chairman of the House Public Account Committee, Wole Oke, made this known during the investigative hearing into the audit query issued by the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

READ ALSO: NCAA Halts Emirates Outbound Flights For 72 Hours

The Chinese firm was allegedly granted a waiver valued at over N5 billion for the importation of construction materials that are available in the country.

Oke wondered how a company with a share capital is N10million would be getting waiver of N5 billion.

“The China Harbour will pay back that N5 billion. We will collect our money back. We will engage the Customs, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and every other relevant agency to go and get our money back,” he said.

About Author

Reps Vow To Recover ₦5 billion Waiver Granted China Harbour
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

July 17, 2015342

“Local Shipping Industry Faces Extinction Over Foreign Shippers’ Dominance” – Nigerian Shipowners

Home-based shipowners have again raised alarm over the loss of their jobs to foreign ship owners operating in the country. According to them, the latter has taken over their jobs for the carriage of c
Read More
April 24, 2015440

GEJ’s Budget Not Accurate Enough, As Reps Increases Bill By N134.5 Billion

The House of Representatives on Thursday, passed the 2015 appropriation bill, increasing the original Executive proposal from N4.357tn, as originally sent by President Goodluck Jonathan in the last qu
Read More
APC Chieftain Bola Tiunbu Returns to Nigeria POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 12, 2015438

“Be Creative in Driving Change Agenda” – Tinubu Charges New Ministers

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has advised the newly appointed ministers on the route to take in their assignments.. Following their inauguration on Wed
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon