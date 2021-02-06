Reps Vow To Recover ₦5 billion Waiver Granted China Harbour

February 6, 2021 46

The House of Representatives has stated it would explore “all means” within its power to ensure that the N5 billion waiver granted to China Harbour Engineering Company is recovered by the Federal Government.

Chairman of the House Public Account Committee, Wole Oke, made this known during the investigative hearing into the audit query issued by the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

The Chinese firm was allegedly granted a waiver valued at over N5 billion for the importation of construction materials that are available in the country.

Oke wondered how a company with a share capital is N10million would be getting waiver of N5 billion.

“The China Harbour will pay back that N5 billion. We will collect our money back. We will engage the Customs, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and every other relevant agency to go and get our money back,” he said.