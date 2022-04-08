Reps Urge SON To Establish Sustainable Policy To Promote Energy-Efficient Appliances

April 8, 2022 205

The House of Representatives (Reps) has called on the Ministry of Power and the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to “immediately establish” a sustainable policy.

The sustainable policy is supposed to phase out non-energy efficient appliances and equipment for domestic, commercial and industrial usage.

The lower legislative chamber passed the resolution at the plenary session on Thursday after the adoption of a motion sponsored by Rotimi Agunsoye, a lawmaker from Lagos.

While moving his motion, Agunsoye said energy-efficient appliances are being used in countries all over the world, which is important for environmental sustainability.

“Energy-efficient appliances help prevent greenhouse emissions and protect the environment as most households use appliances such as televisions, refrigerators, sound systems, computers, ovens, bulbs, air conditioners, and washing machines,” he said.

“Countries across the world are using energy-efficient appliances, which is critical to economic development as well as environmental sustainability.

“Households in Nigeria still use incandescent bulbs with high voltage, which are very expensive and generate too much heat. In some households, incandescent bulbs have been replaced with light-emitting diodes (LED) bulbs, which are up to ninety percent more efficient than incandescent bulbs.

“The crisis in the country’s power sector will persist if a decisive approach is not employed to controlling domestic, commercial and industrial usage by adopting more efficient means to reduce energy consumption.

“Using energy-efficient appliances and equipment minimises the exploitation of natural resources such as natural gas, coal, water, diesel, petrol, etc., and serves to enhance the conservation of these resources as a way of achieving sustainable development.

“Other countries have stopped the use of high consuming appliances and equipment, Nigeria has become a dumping ground for such items which come at a considerably cheap price.”

The legislator said continued use of non-energy efficient products will impact negatively on the economic stability of the country.

The motion was adopted when it was put to a voice vote by Idris Wase, deputy speaker of the house.

The Reps then mandated the committees on power and industry to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.