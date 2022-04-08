fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY

Reps Urge SON To Establish Sustainable Policy To Promote Energy-Efficient Appliances

April 8, 20220205
Reps Urge SON To Establish Sustainable Policy To Promote Energy-efficient Appliance

The House of Representatives (Reps) has called on the Ministry of Power and the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to “immediately establish” a sustainable policy.

The sustainable policy is supposed to phase out non-energy efficient appliances and equipment for domestic, commercial and industrial usage.

The lower legislative chamber passed the resolution at the plenary session on Thursday after the adoption of a motion sponsored by Rotimi Agunsoye, a lawmaker from Lagos.

While moving his motion, Agunsoye said energy-efficient appliances are being used in countries all over the world, which is important for environmental sustainability.

“Energy-efficient appliances help prevent greenhouse emissions and protect the environment as most households use appliances such as televisions, refrigerators, sound systems, computers, ovens, bulbs, air conditioners, and washing machines,” he said.

“Countries across the world are using energy-efficient appliances, which is critical to economic development as well as environmental sustainability.

“Households in Nigeria still use incandescent bulbs with high voltage, which are very expensive and generate too much heat. In some households, incandescent bulbs have been replaced with light-emitting diodes (LED) bulbs, which are up to ninety percent more efficient than incandescent bulbs.

“The crisis in the country’s power sector will persist if a decisive approach is not employed to controlling domestic, commercial and industrial usage by adopting more efficient means to reduce energy consumption.

“Using energy-efficient appliances and equipment minimises the exploitation of natural resources such as natural gas, coal, water, diesel, petrol, etc., and serves to enhance the conservation of these resources as a way of achieving sustainable development.

“Other countries have stopped the use of high consuming appliances and equipment, Nigeria has become a dumping ground for such items which come at a considerably cheap price.”

The legislator said continued use of non-energy efficient products will impact negatively on the economic stability of the country.

The motion was adopted when it was put to a voice vote by Idris Wase, deputy speaker of the house.

The Reps then mandated the committees on power and industry to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

Bet9ja Confirms Hackers’ Attack On Website, Promises To Be Back

About Author

Reps Urge SON To Establish Sustainable Policy To Promote Energy-Efficient Appliances
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

November 22, 20160300

Nigeria’s Telecoms Sector Investments Climb $68billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Investments in the Nigerian telecoms sector hit $68billion in July. Of this figure, $35billion came as Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) the former Secretar
Read More
October 11, 20130376

Nigeria to Bond With Togo on Trade Relations

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government Nigeria has disclosed plans to make Lome, Togo a trade hub for Nigerian manufactured products in the West African sub-region. This wa
Read More
Social Media NEWSNEWSLETTER
May 8, 20190371

Social Media has Limited Effects on Teenagers, Study Shows

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Using social media has very limited effects on teenagers’ wellbeing, according to a new large-scale study from the University of Oxford. Researchers a
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.