Reps to Review Laws Guiding Power Sector Reforms in Nigeria

The Nigerian House of Representatives Committee on Power and Privatization is to review the extant laws, regulations, policies, and contractual arrangement guiding the Power Sector Reform in Nigeria.

The Committee is to also review and investigate the activities of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by a member from Anambra State, Mr. Ifeanyi Momah, on the urgent need to review and investigate the Nigerian power sector.

Mr. Momah expressed concern that despite government regulatory framework, huge expenditure, and private sector participation, constant supply of adequate electricity is still a challenge in Nigeria.

The Lawmaker observed that “In the light of unstable gas and power supply, and due to critical requirement of power as a major catalyst for the industrialization of Nigeria, job creation, fiscal revenue generation and economic diversification, there is a need to identify the root causes of the continued moribund nature of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) and recommend a road map for the revitalization of the sector to the HOUSE for further legislative actions.”

The House while adopting the motion stressed the need to identify the root causes of the continued moribund nature of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) and recommend a road map for the revitalization of the sector.

Source: VON