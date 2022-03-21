Reps To Kyari: Produce NNPC Subsidiaries’ Heads For Questioning

March 21, 2022 83

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Public Accounts, has asked Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to make available to heads of the state-owned oil and gas company’s subsidiaries for questioning relating to their audits.

Having accused NNPC of shielding its 17 subsidiaries in the effort to get them to respond to the queries on their expenses from 2014 to 2019, the lawmakers’ committee has now asked Kyari to produce their heads at specific dates.

In a letter, in which the summons was made, the Chairman of the committee, Oluwole Oke stated that “pursuant to section 85, 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Order XX Rule 6 of the House of Representatives Standing Order, I write to, again, request you to provide all the managing directors of the following 17 NNPC subsidiaries with their accounting officers to appear before the committee and answer all issues raised against them in the above subject matter.”

The subsidiaries include the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC), Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (KRPC), Pipeline and Products Marketing Company Limited (PPMC), Duke Oil Company Inc, West Africa Gas Limited (WAGP), and Nidas Marine Limited, which are to appear on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Also, Hyson (Nigeria) Limited, Nigeria Gas Company (NGC), National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO), National Petroleum Exchange (NipeX), NNPC Pensions Limited (NPFL), and Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) are to appear on Thursday, March 24.

Those to appear on Friday, March 25, are Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), the NNPC Retail Limited, Integrated Data Service Limited (IDSL), National Petroleum Investment & Management Services (NAPIMS), and Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

Amongst what is required of the NNPC subsidiaries to come with by the committee, include -the provision of copies of their audited accounts from 2015 to 2021 in compliance with Financial Regulation No, 3210(v), and evidence of submission of copies to the Office of the Auditor-General Office for the Federation.