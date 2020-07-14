Reps to Investigate Mass Resignation of Soldiers

The house of representatives has resolved to investigate the resignation of at least 350 soldiers who recently asked to be disengaged from the Nigerian army.

The soldiers, most of whom are involved in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the north-east, had applied to resign from military service.

Their requests were approved.

Most of them are reported to have cited loss of interest as their reason for resigning.

At Tuesday’s plenary session, the house directed its committee on army to investigate reports of the resignation and confirm the circumstances for such.

While considering a motion sponsored by Mohammed Monguno, the chief whip, the lawmakers warned of the grievious implication of such mass resignation.

Monguno said in addition to dealing a huge blow on the military’s fight against insurgency, such move also poses serious risks to the society especially if the resigned personnel are without jobs.

He also lamented that the chief of army staff approved the soldiers’ request to be voluntarily disengaged without making efforts to address their grievances, which he said he learnt included loss of morale, unimproved allowances and mass casualties in the hands of Boko Haram insurgents.

The lawmaker said the recent development is just one of the many instances where soldiers have been seen expressing their disapproval of the manner in which the war against Boko Haram is being fought.

“Recently, major general Olusegun Adeniyi, commander of operation Lafiya Dole, Nigeria‘s counter terrorism headquarters, was removed for exposing inferior military wares and poor equipment of troops while briefing the chief of army staff from combat zone after successfully repelling an attack from Boko haram insurgents,” he said.

“The house is concerned that not too long ago, the general officer commanding 7 division of the Nigeria army in Maimalari, major general Victor Ezegwu, escaped being lynched by rampaging soldiers for leaving them with neither food or water while fighting in the north-eastern part of the country for two days.”

Monguno described the situation as an “impending military mutiny that may imperil our democracy” if not urgently addressed.