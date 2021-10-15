fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER

Reps Threaten To Stop Six Banks From Customs Duty Collection

October 15, 20210103
Reps Threaten To Stop Six Banks From Customs Duty Collection

Six banks risk been delisted from collecting customs duties on the Federal Government’s behalf following discrepancies in remittances.

The warning was issued by the House of Representatives committee on customs and excise on Wednesday, following its probe of an alleged non-remittance of N10 billion duties, in which it gave the banks two weeks to reconcile their accounts and provide records of all remittances.

The Chairman of the committee, Leke Abejide, stated that the panel would direct the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to deduct all outstanding remittances due to the government from the affected banks.

The banks involved are Guaranty Trust Bank, Wema Bank, Providus Bank, UBA, Eco Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

In the committee’s interim report, Eco Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Providence Bank, and UBA are yet to remit N4.4 billion, N2.4 billion, N66.8 million and N3 billion, respectively.

READ ALSO: Ken Nnamani Pays Tinubu Visit, Lauds Him For ‘Assisting Senate To Stop Third Term Bid’

The committee did not reflect the statement of Guarantee Trust Bank in the report.

The chairman of the committee stated that the essence of the investigative hearing is to improve the revenue generation of the government.

“Failure to reconcile with our consultants and pay up the outstanding before two weeks, we will use the power of the gavel,” he said.

“Reconcile with our consultants, we are giving you 14 days to do so, anything after the said date, we will bring out the big stick against you by asking CBN to deduct from source, and we will also delete you from customs duties collection.”

Abejide added that the committee would investigate 15 more banks to ensure that all duties due to the federal government are recovered.

About Author

Reps Threaten To Stop Six Banks From Customs Duty Collection
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 15, 2021 BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
May 31, 20210364

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 31, 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, May 2021. Nigeria’s AfFCTA’s Implementation Strategy Will Be For Benefit Of
Read More
FOREXNEWSLETTER
December 23, 20160151

Euro Makes Modest Rebound, Up 0.2%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The euro appreciated by 0.2 percent at $1.0448 EUR=EBS, rebounding from $1.0352 on Tuesday, the lowest since January 2003. Some analysts linked its modest r
Read More
December 4, 20130129

Human Resources Manager at La Fayette Microfinance Bank Limited

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram La Fayette Microfinance Bank recently received the Approval-in-Principle from the Central Bank of Nigeria to carry out microfinance services in Oyo State. L
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.