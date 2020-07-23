Reps Threaten Legal Action against Akpabio after Expiration of 48 hours Ultimatum

By
- July 23, 2020
- in COVER, NEWSLETTER, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
The House of Representatives has resolved to institute a legal suit against the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, following the expiration of a 48-hour ultimatum.

On Tuesday, the House issued an ultimatum to the minister to publish the names of lawmakers whom he claimed had received contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The clerk has been directed to issue a criminal complaint of perjury and civil defamation suit against Mr. Akpabio.

More details shortly…

Source: Channels TV

