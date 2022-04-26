fbpx

Reps Suspend Tuesday’s Plenary Over Renovation

April 26, 2022086
The House of Representatives (reps) have suspended its plenary session scheduled to hold on Tuesday.

The House Clerk via a statement revealed that the plenary was suspended due to the ongoing renovations in the House Chambers.

“This is to inform all Honourable Members and other legislative Staff that the House Plenary earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 26th April, 2022 will no longer hold,” the notice read.

“This is due to the early commencement of renovations in the Chambers and extension of time for Committees to file in their outstanding reports.

“A new date will be communicated in due course. All inconveniences are sincerely regretted.”

