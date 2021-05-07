fbpx
NNPC, Two Others Summoned To Appear Before Reps Over Inconsistencies In Financials

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSOIL & GAS

NNPC, Two Others Summoned To Appear Before Reps Over Inconsistencies In Financials

May 7, 2021063
NNPC, Two Others Summoned To Appear Before Reps Over Inconsistencies In Financials

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and other players in the oil business have been summoned by the House of Representatives Committees on Petroleum Upstream, noting that NNPC had inconsistencies in its financials.

On Thursday, during a public hearing, the Chairman of the committee, Rep. Sarki Ada (APC-Sokoto) gave the oil companies ultimatums of two weeks.

Ada stated that the oil companies had not honoured an initial summon committee.

The other companies scheduled to appear alongside NNPC in two weeks are Addax Petroleum Company and Santex Nig. Ltd.

He said, “We have invited some oil companies; namely the NNPC, Addax Petroleum Company Ltd and Santex Nig Ltd, to appear before us and they have failed to do that.

READ ALSO: Ministry of Interior Mindful Of Nigeria’s Security Situation – Aregbesola

“We are giving them two weeks from today. We will reschedule this meeting for two weeks calendar days, to appear before this committee and we continue our business.

“Unless if they want us to invite President Buhari to appear before us as the Minister of Petroleum, if they do not come, we will not hesitate.

“Buhari is a minister, he appointed himself and approved by the parliament and he is doing his job; we will invite him, and I know as the law-abiding president, he will come.

“When he comes, Nigeria should know that it is because of the failure of the NNPC to appear that made him to come and appear before us.

“We asked for a list of their liabilities, what are the contracts they are executing, who are the contractors, who are the companies and what is the progress made.

“We have asked for details of how much they generate from the sales of crude oil produce, how much do they manage on behalf of Nigeria through other joint ventures, until today, there is no response.

“Time has come that we must speak, this country belongs to all of us, we are here as statutory Nigerians.”

About Author

NNPC, Two Others Summoned To Appear Before Reps Over Inconsistencies In Financials
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]LEGALNEWS
June 25, 2013072

Reps Summon IGP Over 57,000 Missing Ammunition

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts yesterday expressed fury over 57,000 (5.6mm) live ammunition sold by three officers of
Read More
May 28, 20151173

PwC Says Nigeria May Lose N985 Billion In Oil Revenue This Year

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram  A new report published by Pricewaterhouse Coopers has said that Nigeria might be end up losing about $5billion (N985 billion) if oil price average $55 barr
Read More
March 12, 2014086

NFF Implores FG To Increase Allocation For Brazil 2014

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As preparation for the fast approaching 2014 FIFA world cup goes into full swing, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appealed to the federal governme
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.