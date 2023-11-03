Reps Set To Investigate N200bn Spent On Postponed 2023 Census

The House of Representatives says that it will look into the N200 billion that was spent on the delayed 2023 census by the National Population Commission (NPC). Following the unanimous acceptance of a motion co-sponsored by Representatives Dominic Okafor (APGA-Anambra) and Patrick Umoh (APC-Akwa Ibom) during Wednesday’s plenary, the resolution to look into the NPC’s spending was passed.

“Census provides accurate population data crucial for development planning, policy formulation, resource allocation, and government program implementation,” said Okafor, the motion’s sponsor.

He stated that the census was very important, particularly at this time when the federal government and state governments were preparing other social services and trying to provide palliative care for residents who were at risk.

“The commission has admitted to having spent N200 billion of the N800 billion budgeted for the planning mid-execution of the 2023 population and housing census, which was postponed.

“The financial investment in 2023 population census planning would have improved economic planning and distribution of palliatives in the country.

“If the population and housing census fails to take place within 12 months, the information gathered across the country would become stale, a waste of resources and the country would have to increase costs of gathering fresh information,” he said.

He said that the Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, had expressed readiness to conduct a population and housing census during a visit to President Bola Tinubu on July 6, 2023.

The green chambers urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a date for the conduction of the 2023 population and housing census to facilitate accurate economic planning.

The house urged the Federal Government to, upon fixing a date for the census, constitute Census Tribunals in designated centres in accordance with Section 28 of the National Population Commission, Act, 2004.

The lawmakers charged the NPC not to relent in its preparation for the 2023 population and housing census.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, mandated the Committee on Population to investigate the money expended on the postponed 2023 population.

He asked the committee to liaise with the NPC to ensure a successful population and housing census when proclaimed.