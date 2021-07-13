Reps Reject Bill Seeking To Arm Federal Fire Service Officials

July 13, 2021 106

A bill seeking to arm officials of the Federal Fire Service has been rejected by the House of Representatives.

The bill was proposed as a measure to protect officials of the service who are exposed to the risk of getting mobbed by aggrieved members of the public while responding to emergencies.

Lawmakers got rid of the bill by rejecting a motion moved by Representative Thomas Ereyitomi.

The lawmakers rejected the bill on the basis that the Federal Fire Service is a civil outfit and not a security agency.

Rather than bear arms, the lawmakers canvassed for the service to be better equipped and positioned for improved service delivery,

The bill was aimed at creating an arms-bearing unit that will be referred to as “Fire Police”.

“Efforts To Address The Challenges”

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and Chairman of Council had earlier disclosed that the decision is “part of efforts to address the challenges often faced by firefighters during operations, through mob action and vandalism of firefighting assets in the country” during the opening of the National Council on Fire.

Aregbesola, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, said: “the Ministry would initiate the process of repealing the 1963 obsolete Fire Service Act and enactment of a new contemporary, vibrant, and enforceable law, through the instrument of an Executive Bill to be forwarded to the National Assembly for deliberation and eventual passage into law”.