Reps Propose Media Qualification For Practicing Journalists

February 15, 2021

The House of Representatives is seeking to raise the minimum qualification for journalists in the country to bachelor’s degree or higher national diploma (HND) in journalism or other related courses.

This is part of the amendment of the Nigerian Press Council Act Cap N128 LFN 2004 that is being sponsored by a lawmaker representing Ado/Ogbadigbo/Okpokwu federal constituency, Francis Agbo.

The bill is proposing that anyone seeking to practice journalism in Nigeria must have a first degree, Higher National Diploma certificate or its equivalence in Journalism, Media Art or Communication from any higher institution in Nigeria or elsewhere.

According to the bill, if an individual has a first degree in any other course, “he shall within five years obtain a postgraduate certificate in Journalism, Media Art, Communication or related field from any higher institution in Nigeria or elsewhere.”

The bill had already passed first reading and is slated for second reading.

The media aide to the lawmaker, Andrew Agbese, in a statement on Monday said the bill would redefine the journalism practice and curtail quackery in the profession.

“The Bill has aroused interest in the media, given the extent quacks and fakes have infiltrated the industry, bringing the image of journalists to an all-time low in Nigeria,” he said in the statement.