Reps Propose Jail Term, N2m Fine For Businesses That Fail To Remit 1% Profit To NYSC Fund

December 28, 2021085
Businesses or owners that fail to release one percent of their profit to fund the National Youth Service Corps risk a N2m fine or one year jail term, this according to a proposal by the House of Representatives on the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill 2021.

The bill which is in queue for its second reading at the House proposes that the Fund would be financed with a fee of one per cent of the net profit of businesses and organised private sector operating in Nigeria.

Also, the trust fund will be financed with 0.2 per cent of total revenue accruing to the Federation Account; and any take-off grant and special intervention fund as may be provided by the federal, state and local governments.

Other sources of fund include “such money as may be appropriated to meet the objective of this Act by the National Assembly in the budget; aids, grants and assistance from international bilateral and multilateral agencies, non-governmental organisations and the organised private sector; grants, donations, endowments, bequests and gifts, whether of money, land or any other property from any source; and money derived from investment made by the Trust Fund.”

Custom Seizes Tramadol Valued N1.4bn At Seme Border

The bill, therefore, prescribes penalties for non-compliance with the proposed law.

It partly read, “Except as otherwise provided in this Act, a person guilty of an offence under this Act shall, on conviction, be liable – for a first offence, to imprisonment for a term of six months or to a fine of up to N1,000,000.00 or both; and for a second and subsequent offences, to imprisonment for a term of 12 months or to a fine of up to N2,000,000.00 or both.

“The institution of proceedings or imposition of a penalty under this Act shall not relieve a company or sector from liability to pay to the Service a levy which is or may become due under this Act.

“Notwithstanding the provisions of Sub-section (1) (a) and (b) of this section, where any company or sector or corporate body liable to file a return on the levy under this Act fails in any year to file such return, the Service, if it is of the opinion that such a company or sector or corporate body is liable to pay the levy, may, according to the best of its judgment, determine the amount of assessable profit of such company and make an assessment of the levy in accordance with the provisions of this Act.”

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

