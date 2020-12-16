fbpx
Reps Order Keyamo To Suspend 774,000 Jobs Recruitment

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Reps Order Keyamo To Suspend 774,000 Jobs Recruitment

December 16, 2020016
Reps Order Keyamo To Suspend 774,000 Jobs Recruitment

The House of Representatives has ordered the Minister Of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, to suspend the Federal Government’s 774,000 jobs scheme. The scheme would see 1,000 people recruited from each of the 774 LGAs in Nigeria.

The federal government’s scheme which was designed to offer job opportunities to 774,000 Nigerians, was billed to commence in January 2021.

READ ALSO: National Assembly Rejects Slots from Keyamo’s 774,000 Jobs

The sum of 52 billion was set aside for the programme in the 2020 budget.

The initiative is planned to alleviate poverty, with a monthly remuneration of 20,000 for employees of the scheme.

The House of Reps, however, suspended the scheme’s implementation until the Nigerian Directorate of Employment NDE, made a comprehensive list of beneficiaries of the scheme available.

The National Assembly and ministry had disagreed over the recruitment of 774,000 workers for the scheme over the recruitment process of the workers.

Related tags :

About Author

Reps Order Keyamo To Suspend 774,000 Jobs Recruitment
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

Economy INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
October 27, 2018035

U.S Economy Records 3.5% Growth in Q3 – Commerce Department

The U.S. economy grew at a robust annual rate of 3.5 percent in the July-September quarter as the strongest burst of consumer spending in nearly four years helped offset a sharp drag from trade. The C
Read More
Nigeria Set To Earn More As Crude Oil Prices Surge NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
December 21, 2018032

Oil Price Slides by 4 Percent

Oil prices fell more than 4 percent on Thursday, hitting their lowest in more than a year on worries about oversupply and the outlook for energy demand as a U.S. interest rate rise knocked stock marke
Read More
Bureaux De Change FOREXNEWSLETTER
April 26, 2018022

BDC Operators Advocate Integration into I & E Market to Unify Exchange Rate

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to integrate its members into the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I & E) foreign exch
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon