Reps Order Keyamo To Suspend 774,000 Jobs Recruitment

The House of Representatives has ordered the Minister Of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, to suspend the Federal Government’s 774,000 jobs scheme. The scheme would see 1,000 people recruited from each of the 774 LGAs in Nigeria.

The federal government’s scheme which was designed to offer job opportunities to 774,000 Nigerians, was billed to commence in January 2021.

The sum of ₦52 billion was set aside for the programme in the 2020 budget.

The initiative is planned to alleviate poverty, with a monthly remuneration of ₦20,000 for employees of the scheme.

The House of Reps, however, suspended the scheme’s implementation until the Nigerian Directorate of Employment NDE, made a comprehensive list of beneficiaries of the scheme available.

The National Assembly and ministry had disagreed over the recruitment of 774,000 workers for the scheme over the recruitment process of the workers.