Reps, NNPC To Deliberate On PIB Today

June 30, 2021

The House of Representatives will be meeting with the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari today to resolve grey areas in the Petroleum Industrial Bill (PIB).

The speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, made this known on Tuesday while meeting with the PIB Adhoc Committee.

Gbajabiamila solicited the support of all the lawmakers to pass the pass the PIB, Electoral Act and Supplementary Budget in two weeks before the House proceeds on annual vacation in July.

“I will be meeting with the adhoc committee on PIB, today by 3 pm to tidy up somethings. We need to pass these legislations before we go on summer break. Two weeks is a very short time. We must do it all. These are landmark legislations, including the supplementary budget”, he had said.