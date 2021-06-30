fbpx
Reps, NNPC To Deliberate On PIB Today

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSOIL & GAS

Reps, NNPC To Deliberate On PIB Today

June 30, 2021083
Reps, NNPC To Deliberate On PIB Today

The House of Representatives will be meeting with the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari today to resolve grey areas in the Petroleum Industrial Bill (PIB).

The speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, made this known on Tuesday while meeting with the PIB Adhoc Committee.

Gbajabiamila solicited the support of all the lawmakers to pass the pass the PIB, Electoral Act and Supplementary Budget in two weeks before the House proceeds on annual vacation in July.

“I will be meeting with the adhoc committee on PIB, today by 3 pm to tidy up somethings. We need to pass these legislations before we go on summer break. Two weeks is a very short time. We must do it all. These are landmark legislations, including the supplementary budget”, he had said.

About Author

Reps, NNPC To Deliberate On PIB Today
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

August 7, 20154122

DPR Shuts Down 100 Filling Stations in Ibadan, Osogbo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Ibadan office of the Department of Petroleum Resources, which oversees Oyo and Osun states, has shutdown about 100 petrol filling stations across the tw
Read More
[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
May 29, 20130124

NACCIMA Seeks to Partner With FG on Power Sector Road Map

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has been urged to consider the use of alternative and renewable energy sources for power generation as thiswould increase the nation&
Read More
August 23, 20140132

Informal Sector And Not cement Is The Cause Of Building Collapse-UNICEM Engineer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   The Technical Services Engineer of United Cement Company of Nigeria, Mr. Bukola Adebisi (UNICEM) has said that the incessant building collapse in the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.