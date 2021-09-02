fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCENEWSNEWSLETTER

Reps Name Four Banks Over Failure To Remit N10.6bn Customs Duty

September 2, 20210171
Reps Name Four Banks Over Failure To Remit N10.6bn Customs Duty

The House of Representatives has identified four banks that have refused to remit N10.6 billion collected as customs duty to the federal government.

The House Committee on Customs banks identified these banks as Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Standard Chartered Bank, Ecobank and Providus Bank, during a hearing on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Committee, Leke Abejide, said out of 18 banks being investigated, four are allegedly owing the federal government about N10.6 billion in unremitted Customs duty collections.

The Executive Director, GTB, Haruna Musa, said some of the figures out of the N103 million liability tagged as unremitted have actually been paid by the bank.

The Ecobank Executive Director, Corporate Banking, Adekola Adeleke, insisted that the bank is not owing the Federal Government.

READ ALSO: FEC Okays N79.6bn For Road Project

The Group Head, Public Sector of Providus bank, Nasir Muhammed, said out of the N213 million collected, N129 million was submitted late and the remaining balance will be paid promptly.

The Chairman of the committee warned that any bank found wanting or holding on to funds collected on behalf of the Nigeria Customs Service will be sanctioned and the outstanding deducted from their accounts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Abejide said, “Well, we have given them two weeks to go and come back. After these two weeks, we will not have any other option than to write the CBN to deduct the money from source.”

About Author

Reps Name Four Banks Over Failure To Remit N10.6bn Customs Duty
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

October 6, 20142167

Clarion Chukwura Lashes Out At Award Organisers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ace Nollywood actress, Clarion Chukwurah has lashed out on organisers of award events, calling on regulatory bodies to check the proliferation of these awar
Read More
May 5, 20164248

Inflation Rate for April Projected To Surge Above 13%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Analysts have forecasted inflation figure for April to leap above 13 per cent which would be the fourth consecutive increase in 2016. Inflation had jumped t
Read More
NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
October 31, 20160192

Conoil Shareholders to Receive N3 Dividend Per Share

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Indigenous oil firm, Conoil Plc has approved a final dividend payout of N3 per every 50 kobo ordinary share for the 2015 financial year, against N1 in 2014.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.