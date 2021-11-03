Reps File N5bn Lawsuit Against Azman Air Over Delayed Flight

November 3, 2021 150

Following what they described as negligence, some members of the house of representatives and four other persons have filed a N5 billion lawsuit against Azman Air Services Limited.

Passengers of the airline were on September 22, stranded at the Aminu Kano international airport in Kano state on their way to Abuja.

The flight’s schedule was reportedly shifted from 12:30pm to 2:30pm, later it was moved to 6pm, and again till 9:45pm.

The lawmakers stated that they were later informed that the flight would take off by 12:15 am on September 23.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Requires $1.5trn In 10 years To Tackle Infrastructure Deficit – Buhari

The legal counsel to the lawmakers, Nkemakolam Okoro, in a lawsuit dated November 1 and marked CV/2884/2021, filed before a federal high court in Abuja stated that the claimants said the negligence of Azman airline subjected them to “psychological and emotional truama, public embarrassment” and loss of legislative hour.

The lawmakers include; Agunsoye Rotimi, Benjamin Kalu, Ikengbo Dele Gboluga, Bala Kokani and Eke Dede.

The other claimants are Rijau Shehu Saleh, Henry Archibong, Kabo Abdullahi Alhassan and Ahmed Mariya Bashir.

They are seeking an order of court directing the defendant to pay the sum of N5 billion as general damages.

Also, as part of their demaNkemakolam Okorods, the claimants are seeking that the court that orders the defendant to publish a written public apology on three national dailies — The Sun newspaper, ThisDay and The Guardian.

They are asking the court to declare that “there exists a contract of carriage by air, between the claimants and the defendant given the flight tickets purchased by the claimants for Azman Air Flight ZQ2332, which was to convey the claimants from Kano to Abuja, on the 22nd day of September 2021 at 12:30 pm, for which the Defendant is under a strict legal and moral obligation to perform”.

They are also seeking “a declaration that the defendant breached the fundamental term of the carriage by air agreement between it and the Claimant by its failure to convey the Claimants from Kano to Abuja, on Sept. 22, in accordance with the terms of the carriage by air agreement”.