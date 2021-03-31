fbpx
Reps Caucus Kicks Against $1.5bn for Port Harcourt Refinery Repair

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Reps Caucus Kicks Against $1.5bn for Port Harcourt Refinery Repair

March 31, 2021084
Reps Caucus Kicks Against $1.5bn for Port Harcourt Refinery Repair

The minority group in the House of Representatives has rejected the $1.5billion that was approved for rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery.

The minority group described the figure as outrageous and heavily inflated and demanded an immediate review of the cost.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, said the caucus reached the conclusion after a thorough evaluation of the proposal.

The group argued that the project could be transparently executed at a far lesser amount.

READ ALSO: Limited Use Of Gas For Power Affects 120m Nigerians – Sylva

The opposition lawmakers said a critical cost analysis of the project indicates ‘a huge scam and a ploy by unscrupulous elements to hide under the guise of rehabilitation of the refinery to siphon public funds’,

The caucus noted that while it was in support of any genuine effort to bridge energy deficit in Nigeria, such should not be used as a ploy by corrupt individuals to fleece the nation.

The lawmakers said, “This over bloated $1.5billion cost has again brought to the fore the prevailing unpatriotic proclivity of treasury looting and criminal diversion of public funds through inflated contracts by officials of government for their selfish interests.

“It is completely unexplainable that the sum of $1.5billion, belonging to Nigerians, is to be funnelled towards the rehabilitation of a non-profitable refinery, which has already been slated to be handed over to private hands.

“As lawmakers, we firmly reject this attempt to use the refineries to further defraud our nation.”

About Author

Reps Caucus Kicks Against $1.5bn for Port Harcourt Refinery Repair
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

July 31, 2015057

Stop Storing Our Petrol with Capital Oil – IPMAN Tells NNPC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to immediately stop storing
Read More
Imo Probe Panel NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
October 6, 20200222

Imo Probe Panel Uncovers ₦106 billion Fraud During Okorocha’s Administration

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Justice Benjamin Iheaka-led Imo State Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Contracts instituted by ex-Governor Emeka Ihedioha has submitted its report and
Read More
Naira Sinks Lower At Parallel Market, Exchanges At ₦473/$1 BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 18, 20200157

Nigeria’s Exchange Rate at NAFEX Window Appreciates to ₦385.78

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s exchange rate at the NAFEX window appreciated closing at N385.78 during intraday trading on Monday, August 17, 2020. In another development, the e
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.