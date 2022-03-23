fbpx

Reps Call On CBN To Re-Introduce Coins To Tackle Inflation

March 23, 2022
The House of Representatives (reps) have called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to re-introduce the use of coins in the nation.

The reps made this call as part of efforts to tackle price inflation and stabilise Nigeria’s economy.

The matter was deliberated upon during plenary on Tuesday following a motion moved by a lawmaker, representing Toro Federal Constituency in Bauchi State, Umar Lawal.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that coins in Nigeria have withdrawn from use decades ago.

BREAKING: MultiChoice Announces New Pricing Regime After FCCPC Directives

