Reps Call for Declaration of State of Emergency over Unemployment, Other Challenges

The Nigerian government has been called upon to declare a state of emergency on unemployment and other challenges facing the Nigerian youths.

This was contained in a motion adopted under matters of urgent public importance during plenary.

Mr. Umar Muda Lawan from Bauchi State, while presenting the motion which was unanimously adopted, argued that Nigerian youths are being faced with multiple challenges of unemployment, poverty which deprived them of partaking in the socio-economic development of the country.

Mr. Lawan who revealed that youths aged between 15-35 form 60% of the 201 million Nigerian population as reported by the United Nations Population Fund, UNPF said having a large population of idle youths in the country is an invitation to anarchy as they will be exposed to recruitment by criminal organizations.

The lawmaker noted that Nigeria will not attain any meaningful economic development unless the federal government addresses the socio-economic factors depriving the youths of opportunities to be part of nation-building and the global system.

“If not addressed, it could undermine the stability and sustainable economic development of the country. The resultant effects of those challenges on youths are the increasing crime rate such as kidnapping, insurgency, banditry, armed robbery, cybercrimes, prostitution, and other vices.

Some of the youths are being manipulated by politicians to either serve as political thugs during elections or to engage in senseless anti-government protests as a result of their vulnerable conditions.

Youths occupy a strategic position in any country’s developmental process as their productive capacities and income-generating activities contribute to the economic development of any nation.” He stressed.

The House in adopting the motion urged the executive arm to as a matter of national urgency device means of addressing the issue, noting that the prevalence of such challenges is the root cause of insecurity and other social vices in the country.

Source: VON