Reps Accuse MDAs Of Diverting Funds Earmarked For Projects

October 1, 2021057
Members of the House of Representatives have said that funds disbursed to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for the implementation of the 2021 appropriation act have been diverted to “other unrelated purposes.”

Spurring this was a motion raised by the Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu.

The House said that the government had released about 40 and 60 percent of the funds, yet the projects remain unfunded.

Elumelu, in his remarks, said that the actions of MDAs were in cross purposes to the government’s macro economic plans.

He said, “Section 80(4) of the constitution specifically states that no money shall be withdrawn from the consolidation revenue fund or any other public fund of the federation except in the manner prescribed by the National Assembly.

“Complying with the constitutional requirements on spending of public funds would ensure effective and efficient management of public resources and put the country’s wealth and resources to work for the common good of all Nigerians.

“Though, between 40-60 percent of funds have been released for purposes of implementing the 2021 appropriation act, yet most of the MDAs are yet to dispense these funds for the purposes meant for.

“Some of the MDAs are alleged to have engaged in financial misappropriation by diverting such funds for other unrelated purposes thereby frustrating government macro economic framework, while others are in outright denial of not receiving such releases.

“These alleged practices outrightly violates the letters and dictates of sections 80-84 of the 1999 constitution as amended and frustrates the implementation of government policies.

“If these alleged corrupt practices are not put to check, the perceived fight against corruption by Mr president would be discredited in the eyes of Nigerians and that of the international community.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

