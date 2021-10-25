Report Reveals 18 Nigerian Firms, Individuals Blacklisted By World Bank

October 25, 2021 118

A report by the World Bank has blacklisted 18 Nigerian individuals and companies for their involvement in corrupt and collusive practices.

The report titled, ‘World Bank Group Sanctions System FY21’, covers the period between 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021, prepared by the offices of the World Bank Group’s (WBG) sanction system.

The firms and individuals on the list were debarred by Integrity Vice Presidency (INT), the Office of Suspension and Debarment (OSD), and the Sanctions Board.

Included on the list of debarments are Mr. Elie Abou Ghazaleh, Mr. Fadi Abou Ghazaleh, and Abou Ghazaleh Contracting Nigeria Limited for collusive practices, with a debarment period of 6 months.

Also on the list was Swansea Tools Resources, debarred for fraudulent practices for 2 years and 10 months. There’s Juckon Construction and Allied Services Nigeria Limited, debarred for corrupt practices for 3 years.

Individuals and firms from countries across the globe including China, Brazil, the US, and Indonesia also featured on the list.

According to the report, “The SDO determined that the respondent, a Nigerian firm, engaged in corrupt practices in connection with an erosion control contract under an erosion and watershed management project in Nigeria.

“Specifically, the SDO found that the respondent (i) made a payment of Nigerian Naira (NGN) 2,000,000 (approximately US$12,000) to the project’s engineer to influence his actions in connection with the procurement and/or execution of the contract, and (ii) made a facilitation payment of NGN 50,000 (approximately US$160) to the project’s cashier to influence her actions in connection with the execution of the same contract.

“The SDO imposed on the respondent a debarment with conditional release for a minimum period of 5 years. In determining this sanction, the SDO considered as aggravating factors the respondent’s (i) engagement in a repeated pattern of corrupt activity and (ii) interference with INT’s investigation, noting in particular that the respondent engaged in acts intended to materially impede the exercise of the Bank’s contractual audit rights.”

It added, “The SDO determined that the respondent, a Nigerian firm, engaged in a fraudulent practice by misrepresenting its past experience in its bid for a road maintenance contract under a state employment and expenditure project in Nigeria.

“The SDO imposed on the respondent a debarment with conditional release for a minimum period of 2 years and 10 months. As a mitigating factor, the SDO considered the respondent’s limited cooperation with investigators, noting that the respondent produced documents and agreed to be interviewed but did not accept responsibility for the misconduct.”

Featured individuals and firms, referred to as “respondents”, in the report were reported to the global funding institution through anonymous submissions.

The report stated that it received 4,311 complaint submissions, opened 347 new external preliminary investigations, and started 40 new and closed 28 existing external investigations. INT submitted 17 sanctions cases, and 18 settlements to the Office of Suspension and Debarment (OSD).