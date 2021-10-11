fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SOCIETY

Report Of Soyinka Being Dead Is False – Son

October 11, 20210120
Report Of Soyinka Being Dead Is False - Son

On Monday, an account supposedly owned by the winner of the 2021 Nobel prize for literature, Abdulrazak Gurnar, reported that Wole Soyinka is dead.

The post read, “I got a call from Nigeria. Wole Soyinka died suddenly a few minutes ago. A terrible news”.

The first red flag was the use of a countable noun article for “news” — “a… news”.

Grammatically, “news” is uncountable and a Nobel laureate would know that.

The post garnered over 150 retweets and 250 likes in a short while.

This tweet has since been deleted

But when TheCable contacted his family, Ilemakin, his son, laughed it off.

READ ALSO: Differences Between Your NASIMS ID And N-Power ID
“The rumour has been going round since last week. Soyinka is alive when last I checked,” he said.

The account which made the post was created in August 2021 and already has 14,000 followers.

In announcing Gurnah’s Nobel prize win on Friday, BBC had tagged the fake account, but Lola Shoneyin, Nigerian author, quoted the tweet, pointing out that Gurnah is not Twitter user.

“During my short exchange with Prof Abdulrazak Gurnah a few minutes ago, he stated, I am not a Twitter user. Please take note,” the post reads.

During my short exchange with Prof Abdulrazak Gurnah a few minutes ago, he stated, “I am NOT a @Twitter user.”

— Lọlá Shónẹ́yìn (@lolashoneyin) October 9, 2021

The post about Soyinka’s “death” attracted numerous comments from users, some expressing their condolences but many contended that the news is fake and the account does not belong to Gurnah.

All posts on the page have been deleted.

About Author

Report Of Soyinka Being Dead Is False – Son
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

June 2, 20151154

Nigeria Is Fifth Top Country With Migrants To Europe

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Remittances of Nigerians abroad accounts for about $25 billion annually, which overtakes direct foreign investment, only second to oil revenue. This is can
Read More
August 7, 20150186

Hajj: Lagos To Feed Pilgrims

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State government has assured intending pilgrims from the state of a hitch-free exercise, adding that all necessary measures have been put in place
Read More
NDLEA Seizes 1721kg Of Cannabis Sativa In Kaduna NEWSSOCIETY
May 11, 20210389

NDLEA Seizes 1721kg Of Cannabis Sativa In Kaduna

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kaduna State has seized a total of 1,721 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa from illegal drug dealers in various p
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.