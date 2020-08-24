Repair of Marine Bridge is 80 percent Complete – Controller of Works

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, has said that the ongoing rehabilitation of the closed inbound section of the Marine Bridge in Apapa, Lagos, has reached 80% completion.

Speaking in a chat with SHIPS & PORTS, Popoola said the closed section would be reopened to traffic by September, one month ahead of the five months repair period.

“For the section we closed, which is about 200 metres, we are almost at 80 percent completion. But the average percentage completion for the whole work is about 30 percent. We are almost done and I am sure that by next month, we should be out of it. So instead of the five months we projected for the closed section of the bridge, we will open the place in less than five months.

“After this particular section, we will move ahead on the same Marine bridge to the other lane. That will also take less than five months to complete,” he said.

On the impact of the closure of the bridge on port operations, Popoola said, “There is no way we will work that people will not go through some inconvenience but they should just bear with us because we just have to do it. There is no alternative way to what we are doing now, so my appeal is that they should bear with us and continue to cooperate because we are all feeling the pains.”

Popoola also expressed optimism on the reopening of the Alaka, Surulere end of the Eko Bridge that has been closed for more than six months.

“The contractor is working and hopefully before the end of September, we will open it for traffic. The contractor is rounding up the jacketing of the repairs,” he said.

Source: Ships & Ports