Reorganisation Spawned Successes In Oil, Gas Industry – DPR

August 31, 20210175
The reorganisation experienced in the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has brought about successes in the value chain of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, the department said.

Stating this was the Head, Public Affairs, DPR, Paul Osu, in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

He said that the changes made in the organisation were in line with the vision of the department for the oil and gas industry towards proper restructuring.

Osu said, “We wish to restate that the reorganisation has brought a new lease to the affairs of the DPR given the successes recorded in the entire oil and gas industry value chain.

“These include the successful conclusion of the marginal field bid round award programme after 18 years wait.

“It also includes inauguration of the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre (NOGEC), a centre designed as a One-Stop Shop to create value, safety and cost efficiency for the oil and gas industry.

“Also, the DPR concluded the first of its kind Nigeria Gas flare Commercialisation programme (NGFCP), a programme to commercialise gas flare and protect the environment among others.”

Reorganisation Spawned Successes In Oil, Gas Industry – DPR
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

