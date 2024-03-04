Renowned Biscuit Company Marks Transformational Journey as It Becomes pladis Foods Nigeria

A&P Foods Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading biscuit companies, has changed its legal name and branding to pladis Foods Nigeria Limited, aligning it with pladis, a leading player in the global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry, with a portfolio of iconic snacking brands.

The move allows the Nigerian arm of the business to continue to delight the market with McVitie’s and Haansbro brands, whilst also creating the opportunities for it to leverage the pladis company’s global scale, knowledge, strengths, and capabilities.

Country General Manager, Abhishek Sharma said, “We are delighted to align with the pladis corporate brand, as pladis moves to make its name recognised all around the world. However, while our name may be changing, our dedication and commitment to unrivalled craftmanship, excellence and growth in Nigeria remains the same”.

The change of name will not only benefit the company’s operational procedures, but it will pave the way for a journey towards building a stronger global brand and corporate culture. pladis Foods Nigeria will focus on driving McVitie’s growth, through continuous innovation across product categories and segments, to meet both consumer and market demands.”

Marketing Director, pladis Foods Nigeria Limited, Dr Omotola Bamigbaiye-Elatuyi reinforced the benefits there would be for pladis Foods Nigeria as it aligns with the global brand, “The decision to move under the pladis name further underscores the company’s ambitions and commitment to innovation, building sustainable brands, and creating happiness for all stakeholders, in every marketplace”.

In another exciting development, pladis Nigeria has also opened a new corporate office in Ikeja GRA, Lagos. The launch of the new office was officiated by the pladis executives from the Western Europe and Emerging Market (WEEM) regional team and is branded in line with the new pladis Foods Nigeria entity.

Chukwuemeka Ijei, Legal Director for pladis Foods Nigeria, confirms that all requisite regulatory obligations and registrations have been concluded to reflect the transition to the new name, pladis Foods Nigeria Limited.