Religious Leaders, Politicians Colluding With External Forces To Overthrow Buhari, Says Presidency

May 4, 2021088
The Presidency says some “disgruntled religious and past political leaders” are working with “external forces” to overthrow the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presidency said it has “unimpeachable evidence” of a plan to recruit leaders of some ethnic groups and politicians to pass a vote of no confidence on Buhari and “throw the land into further turmoil”.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Tuesday, said the “agent provocateurs” are planning to cause havoc in the country.

“Championed by some disgruntled religious and past political leaders, the intention is to eventually throw the country into a tailspin, which would compel a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership,” the statement read.

“Further unimpeachable evidence shows that these disruptive elements are now recruiting the leadership of some ethnic groups and politicians around the country, with the intention of convening some sort of conference, where a vote of no confidence would be passed on the president, thus throwing the land into further turmoil.

“The agent provocateurs hope to achieve through artifice and sleight of hands, what they failed to do through the ballot box in the 2019 elections.

“Nigerians have opted for democratic rule, and the only acceptable way to change a democratically elected government is through elections, which hold at prescribed times in the country. Any other way is patently illegal and even treasonable. Of course, such would attract the necessary consequences.

“These discredited individuals and groups are also in cahoots with external forces to cause maximum damage in their own country. But the presidency, already vested with mandate and authority by Nigerians till 2023, pledges to keep the country together, even if some unruly feathers would be ruffled in the process.”

The Department of State Services (DSS) had earlier warned “misguided elements” threatening Nigeria’s unity and peaceful co-existence to desist from doing so.

Religious Leaders, Politicians Colluding With External Forces To Overthrow Buhari, Says Presidency
