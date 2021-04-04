Relief As Banks Lifts USSD Restriction On MTN

April 4, 2021 123

​After two days of difficulty in airtime subscription and bank payments experienced by MTN customers, banks have reconnected the telecom operator to the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) payment channels.

It was gathered that both parties as well as aggregators have agreed to revert to the old commission of 4.5 per cent for airtime vending on USSD and banking app.

MTN was initially blocked by commercial banks in the country when the telecom company unilaterally reduced the banks’ commission from an average of 4.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent, which took effect in April 1, 2021.

On Friday, many MTN customers had lamented the inability to buy airtime or mobile data because all the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) had blocked the telco from banking channels.

The telco had advised subscribers to seek alternative means of recharging their phones.

The telco in a message to subscribers said, “Please be informed that some of MyCustomers may not be able to purchase airtime and data recharges via banks including MOD and myMTN App. Please pacify MyCustomers and educate them to use MTNTopit, MoMo channels, as well as the debit card options on MOD or myMTN App,” another message read.

But the Federal Government had assured MTN customers that the issue will be resolved.

In a letter on Sunday, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, announced the decision to revert the discount to 4.5 percent commission.

He said, “In an attempt to resolve the current USSD impasse, given the intervention of our regulators, we hereby agree that the banks revert back to the status quo of 4.5 per cent commission.

“However, the banks and MTN Nigeria Plc shall sit to agree on various options that will result in the costs on April 6, 2021.”