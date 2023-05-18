Reliance Infosystems To Showcase Innovative Technology Solutions At GITEX Africa 2023

Reliance Infosystems a leading global ICT organization, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming GITEX Africa 2023 conference and exhibition. The event is scheduled to take place from May 31st – June 2nd, 2023, at Bab Jdid, Boulevard Al Yarmouk, Marrakech, Morocco.

GITEX Africa is a premier technology event that brings together innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders from across the continent and around the world to showcase the latest technology solutions, trends, and innovations. The event provides a unique platform for organizations to network, connect, and collaborate on new ideas and projects.

At GITEX Africa 2023, Reliance Infosystems will be showcasing its cutting-edge technology solutions, including its cloud-based services, cybersecurity solutions, and business automation tools. The company will also be demonstrating its expertise in the areas of digital transformation, software development, and process automation.

“Reliance Infosystems is excited to be participating in GITEX Africa 2023,” said Olayemi Popoola, MD/CEO of Reliance Infosystems. “We are looking forward to showcasing our innovative technology solutions and expertise alongside other industry leaders and innovators from across Africa and around the world.”

“We believe that GITEX Africa 2023 is an important event for the technology industry in Africa, and we are proud to be part of it,” added Popoola. “We are committed to driving digital transformation across the continent and believe that our participation in this event will help us to achieve this goal.”

Reliance Infosystems is inviting all participants to visit its booth (3A-4) at GITEX Africa 2023 and discover how the company is helping to transform businesses and industries across the continent through innovative technology solutions.

For more information on Reliance Infosystems and its participation in GITEX Africa 2023, visit the company’s website.