fbpx
Regulatory Constraints Affect Growth Of E-Commerce Sector – LCCI

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Regulatory Constraints Affect Growth Of E-Commerce Sector – LCCI

April 7, 20210120
Regulatory Constraints Affect Growth Of E-Commerce Sector - LCCI

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has noted constraints limiting the growth of the e-commerce sector in Nigeria including regulatory issues.

This was stated during the inauguration of its e-commerce group to support private businesses across the various industries.

The disclosure was made by the Deputy President, Michael Olawale-Cole, who served as a proxy for LCCI’s President Toki Mabogunje.

Olawale-Cole said that for success to be recorded in the sector, things such as “weak digital infrastructure, intellectual property rights, and high-cost conditions and regulatory constraints must be addressed.

“We acknowledge the appreciable efforts of the Federal Government to support the development of the sector.

“This was demonstrated by enactment of Cybercrime Bill 2015 as a legal framework for prohibiting and preventing fraud in electronic commerce.

“The overarching goal of the law is to protect e-business transactions, company copyrights, domain names, and other electronic signatures in relation to electronic transactions in Nigeria.

“Though the law has given some level of comfort to consumers, businesses and investors need to do more to ensure the protection of transactions and contracts.

“The purpose of establishing this group is to give the investors in the sector a more prominent recognition in our evidenced-based advocacy to canvass for an enabling environment for the e-commerce sector.”

Speaking on the matter, the Vice President of LCCI, Mojisola Bakare, identified e-commerce as “one of the four key areas in Africa to best advance social and economic development.

READ ALSO: IMF: High Debt Slows Down Economic Recovery Of Developing Countries

“This assertion underscores the need to deepen the development of the e-commerce ecosystem for better outcomes in terms of Business-to-Business integration, Business-to-Consumer facilitation, E-commerce Intellectual Property Rights among others.

“This platform has been created for cross-fertilization of ideas among the E-commerce actors/industry players to aggregate issues that the LCCI will advocate for market-oriented reforms, policies, and interventions.

“In addition, it will provide networking opportunities and linkages for growth across the value chain.”

Related tags :

About Author

Regulatory Constraints Affect Growth Of E-Commerce Sector – LCCI
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

April 15, 20130136

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The  National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, weekend, handed down a N2 million fine to  Kaduna-based Liberty Radio FM over an Hausa phone-in discussion progr
Read More
Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 14, 2018099

Gold Closes Flat at $1,295.86/Ounce

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gold was stuck just below $1,300 an ounce on Wednesday, June 13, ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy announcement that could trigger a sharp move in pric
Read More
September 19, 2014070

Govt Officials Plead For Renewal Of Keshi’s Contract

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The  controversy surrounding Keshi’s undecided contract has taken another twist as reports surfaced that some very powerful government officials are pleadin
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.