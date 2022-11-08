Regional Breakfast Session: Interswitch Charts Path For More Robust Payment Ecosystem

In line with its efforts to strengthen the development of a robust and secure payment ecosystem, Africa’s leading Integrated payments and digital e-commerce company, Interswitch, has hosted an engagement session for its customers and key stakeholders in the Southwestern region of the country.

The breakfast session, held at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo state, was organised to discuss how businesses can leverage digital payment to unlock endless opportunities and drive growth in the financial industry. The event gave stakeholders the opportunity to also deliberate on salient issues pertaining to the industry.

The Ibadan event was the first in a series of breakfast sessions that Interswitch is organizing across five cities in the country, including Port Harcourt, Enugu, Abuja, and Lagos.

During the event, customers were onboarded onto the recently launched Interswitch products, including Tokenization; Fintech-in-a-box; Fraud-solution-as-a-Services; Banking-as-a-service; Payment-as-a- service; Interswitch Security-as-a-service; Mobile Banking-as -a-service and Biometrics on POS and Value financing.

The products address prevailing issues within the payment ecosystem and financial industry, enhance business development, foster partnership, and boost customer experience.

Speaking at the event, Tunji Ashiru, Regional Head, South-West at Interswitch, said it was imperative to gather stakeholders to deliberate on leveraging digital payment to redefine the payment industry and appreciate customers’ support for the company.

He said, “Interswitch has organised the Breakfast Sessions to help customers unlock endless opportunities through digital payment, as well as build a more robust and secure payment ecosystem and a more collaborative financial industry. We believe with these sessions, we can provide expert guidance to businesses to enable them to thrive.”

He further said, “Over the years, we have carefully tailored our offerings through advanced technology to speak to the passion points of our customers. We are excited about this opportunity to engage with them, and we continue to look forward to collaborating with them to build a prosperous African economy”.

Customers were also awarded for their outstanding performance and unwavering support to the company over the years.