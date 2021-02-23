Refineries: No Light At End Of Tunnel – Lawmaker

February 23, 2021 28

Denouncing the state of refineries in the country, Chairman, Senate Committee, Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) Sabo Nakudu said that there is no light at the end of the tunnel regarding the revamping of refineries.

He said this Monday during his visit to the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC).

Nakudu expressed displeasure at the inefficiency of the refineries, stating that they continue to remain in deplorable states despite the promises of “every chief executive or minister”.

“Our role as members of the National Assembly is to support the executive to make sure whatever they want to achieve is being given the required legislative support,” the lawmaker said.

“We don’t have the executive powers to revamp the refineries. Year in and out, every chief executive or minister that comes on board always says they will make the refineries work, but here we are still battling their deplorable state.”

He described the situation as “terrible” asking for explanations as to why refineries remain the way they are.

He said, “The situation of our refineries is terrible, I don’t know if the managing director can explain but I cannot see any light at the end of the tunnel.

“Be that as it may, our reason for being here is that we want to pass the PIB bill, therefore we came to look into the state of our refineries, to collaborate, seek your opinions and views on what legislative inputs you want.

“As a committee, we are ready and hoping that by the time we pass the bill, the refineries will come back to life.”