Reddington Hospital Denies Claims of Chinese Citizen Testing Positive for Coronavirus

The Reddington Hospital Group has described as false, reports that a Chinese national has tested positive to COVID-19 in its hospital in Ikeja.

In a statement made available to THISDAY Wednesday night, the Group Medical Director, Reddington Hospital, Dr. Olutunde Lalude, said the Chinese national who presented to the hospital for fever Wednesday had not been confirmed to have the virus or in contact with anyone suspected to be infected.

He said: “We would like to assure the public that there has been no confirmed case of coronavirus at any of the branches of the Reddington hospital.

“In the early hours of Wednesday 26 February 2020, a Chinese national presented to Reddington Hospital, Ikeja complaining of fever. Following standard protocol it was ascertained that he had arrived in Nigeria from China seven weeks ago and had not been in contact with anyone else who might have coronavirus.

“As a precautionary measure, staff immediately isolated him in accordance with the hospital’s standard operating procedure for potential coronavirus patients.

“The state public health authorities were promptly informed and involved. Despite the risk being assessed to be relatively low according to the currently available science regarding incubation period, blood samples were taken using full prescribed precautions and sent to the Lagos State authorised virology laboratory for analysis and diagnosis.

“The results of the tests will be available tomorrow. The patient has been transferred to the Infectious Disease Hospital while the results of the tests are awaited. It is to be emphasised that the risk is thought to be low and the patient has not been diagnosed with Coronavirus disease,” he said.

He said the Reddington team acted in a highly professional manner and in absolute compliance with international standards, adding that staff have taken due diligence and professionalism in dealing with this case.

Source: THISDAY