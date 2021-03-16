Red Velvet Cake: Recipe, How To Bake

fbpx
Red Velvet Cake: Elegant! I was gazing at the most classic and stunning beauty ever standing in the centre of a rose-gold table at my friend’s birthday party.

She was bold, dramatic and completely covered in silky cream cheese frosting with mixed berries, colourful candies and a flower fondant topping.

It was my first encounter with her: A Red Velvet Cake.

A red velvet cake is a sweet union of buttermilk and vanilla with a little cocoa (chocolate). Why settle for an all vanilla or all chocolate cake when you can have a combination? No wonder she is called the queen of all layer cakes.

What Is Red Velvet Cake

Historically, it was originated from the United States during the depression where items ideal for baking were rationed during the world war II.

Some bakers started adding beetroot juice to their cakes. The red from the beet juice made the cakes more appealing and also keeps the cake moist.

Also, the chemical reaction between cocoa powder and baking powder reveals the attractive funky red colour of the cake.

Presently, red velvet cake relies more on red food colouring than it does on beet juice.

Fun Fact About Red Velvet Cake

Anyone at all can make this magical cake. Now, let me take you through these steps in making a red velvet cake.

Ingredients:
5 cups multi-purpose flour
1 tbs baking powder
3 tbs cocoa powder
1 tsp salt
1 sachet simas butter
2 1/2 cup sugar
1 1/2 cup vegetable oil
5 large eggs
2 tbs vanilla essence
1 tsp vanilla flavor
2 tsp vinegar
1 cup butter milk
3 tbs red velvet color

Seps On How To Bake

  1. Grease your baking pan and preheat the oven to 180°C
  2. In a dry bowl mix all the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, vanilla flavour, salt and cocoa powder until well blended.
  3. In a separate bowl beat butter and sugar until Fluffy. Add oil and continue beating.
  4. Add the egg yolks and beat for 2minutes. add vinegar, vanilla and red food coloring and mix. Fold in the butter milk.
  5. Add the already mixed dry ingredients bit by bit (flour, baking powder, vanilla flavor, salt and cocoa powder.) This time you maintain the turning with a spatula.
  6. On a very high-speed whip the egg whites for 4 minutes and gradually fold it in to the barter.
  7. Then transfer barter into a greased baking pan and bake for 40 minutes. Then, just level your cakes and frost it however you like.

Voila! Your irresistible, magnetic and moist cake is ready. You can now go ahead and impress your family, friends and maybe that special someone.

