fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LABOURNEWSNEWSLETTER

Recruitment Scam: ICPC Calls For Transparency In The Public Service

April 6, 20220156
Recruitment Scam: ICPC Calls For Transparency In The Public Service

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) revealed that it is investigating “almost 100 petitions” on recruitment scams within the public service.

This was made known by the commission’s Chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye while speaking at the policy dialogue on the theme, ‘Entrenching Transparency in Public Service Recruitment Process in Nigeria’.

The policy dialogue was organised by the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN), the research and training arm of ICPC, and the event was aimed at producing a policy brief to guide the national response to curbing corruption and irregularities in public service recruitment in Nigeria.

Owasanoye while speaking about the recruitment process within the public service, called for measures to promote transparency.

“In actual fact, many Nigerians in both official and non-official quarters have expressed serious concerns over the growing patronage system in the public sector.

“The timing of this policy dialogue cannot have come at a better time than now. This is because there is near consensus across our country and across all political divides that there is a lack of transparency in the public service recruitment process across all tiers of government in our country.

“This is regardless of which political party holds the reins of power in these three tiers of government (federal, state and local).

“To underscore the corruption prevalent in the process, ICPC has received and is investigating almost 100 petitions on recruitment scam from innocent victims. The situation festers due to lack of transparency.”

The ICPC chairman, however, did not give further details on if the petitions were at the federal, state or local government levels.

He added that the policy dialogues are for deliberation on issues of systemic and institutional improvements, which, according to him, will be sustainable regardless of changes in political administration.

Publiseer Begins Distribution Of Songs To Triller And Snapchat

About Author

Recruitment Scam: ICPC Calls For Transparency In The Public Service
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 3, 20140394

Afrininvest Unveils Online Trading Solution

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Afrinvest Securities Limited has announced the launch of Afrinvestor.com – a portal that enables individual investors and institutional clients to tra
Read More
COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
November 29, 20200879

Power Outage In Lagos, Kaduna As National Grid Collapses Again

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The national grid has collapsed again, leading to power outage in parts of the country. This was announced on Sunday afternoon by two of the power distribut
Read More
"Herdsmen's Crimes Are Lesser Than IPOB's Crimes" - Ahmad Gumi NEWSSOCIETY
June 23, 20210484

“Herdsmen’s Crimes Are Lesser Than IPOB’s Crimes” – Ahmad Gumi

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram An Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, said that herdsmen’s crimes weigh significantly lesser than those of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The cleric, who
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.