Recruitment Scam: ICPC Calls For Transparency In The Public Service

April 6, 2022 156

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) revealed that it is investigating “almost 100 petitions” on recruitment scams within the public service.

This was made known by the commission’s Chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye while speaking at the policy dialogue on the theme, ‘Entrenching Transparency in Public Service Recruitment Process in Nigeria’.

The policy dialogue was organised by the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN), the research and training arm of ICPC, and the event was aimed at producing a policy brief to guide the national response to curbing corruption and irregularities in public service recruitment in Nigeria.

Owasanoye while speaking about the recruitment process within the public service, called for measures to promote transparency.

“In actual fact, many Nigerians in both official and non-official quarters have expressed serious concerns over the growing patronage system in the public sector.

“The timing of this policy dialogue cannot have come at a better time than now. This is because there is near consensus across our country and across all political divides that there is a lack of transparency in the public service recruitment process across all tiers of government in our country.

“This is regardless of which political party holds the reins of power in these three tiers of government (federal, state and local).

“To underscore the corruption prevalent in the process, ICPC has received and is investigating almost 100 petitions on recruitment scam from innocent victims. The situation festers due to lack of transparency.”

The ICPC chairman, however, did not give further details on if the petitions were at the federal, state or local government levels.

He added that the policy dialogues are for deliberation on issues of systemic and institutional improvements, which, according to him, will be sustainable regardless of changes in political administration.