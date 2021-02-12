RECRUITMENT: Customs Set To Disclose Names Of Successful Applicants

February 12, 2021 27

The name of successful applicants for the recruitment exercise of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will be announced soon, according to the service.

This was disclosed by the service’s spokesperson Joseph Attah, who noted that the names of the successful 3,500 candidates would be listed in their newspaper publications.

It stated that the recruitment process was halted due to the pandemic, as the aptitude had already being conducted.

The service said, “Nigeria Customs Service is set to release the names of successful candidates for final screening in the ongoing recruitment exercise.

“It will be recalled that following the outbreak of coronavirus (covid-19) early 2020. NCS recruitment exercise had to be suspended after the aptitude test. Regrettably, the delay caused anxiety for the applicants, parents/guardians and indeed some members of the public who even went into overdrive with various allegations that tended to question the integrity of the exercise.

“In the interest of safety, screening will be held on zonal bases with the dates staggered according to grade levels and time allotted to states.

“The whole idea is to get the recruitment exercise concluded without exposing the candidate to unnecessary risks. Only shortlisted candidates should go to the screening venue. NCS therefore urges all candidates who will be coming for this screening to study the instructions and abide strictly to avoid instant disqualification and immediate eviction from the venue.

“Any source other than the Service known platforms vis-à-vis www.customs.gov.ng, www.facebook.com/customsng, TV and Radio. Especially those funny sources that will eventually request payment of money should be ignored. NCS recruitment process requires NO monetary payment of any kind.”