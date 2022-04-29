fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSLETTER

Recapitalisation: PenCom Investigates PFAs’ Funds As deadline Looms

April 29, 20220106
19 Insurance Firms Flouts Contributory Pension Scheme

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) is looking into the proof that the country’s Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) are meeting the country’s new capital standards ahead of the April 30, 2022 recapitalisation deadline.

Many PFAs submitted documentation of recapitalization this week, according to sources among the operators, as they stepped up efforts to overcome the regulatory obstacle.

According to industry sources who spoke, PenCom is looking into the PFAs’ capital raising practices.

This was done to see if the cash had been raised or sourced in a proper and legal manner.

“I can promise you that we met all of the necessary conditions,” an operator said. “Most of our funds were diverted into ensuring we met it before the deadline.”

Another source said, “The commission has been asking for evidence of recapitalisation even before the final date because it does not want the PFAs to revalue any assets as evidence of recapitalisation. They must present liquid cash or near cash assets.

“Many of them are in a last-minute rush but when the date ends, the commission will not accept any document again.

“Even those PFAs that looked as if they would not make it, they have been bringing evidence this week so you cannot rule out any company now until PenCom finishes screening their documents.”

The Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria had earlier said about 11 PFAs met the new capital requirement of the National Pension Commission as of the beginning of 2022.

In a circular last April, PenCOm directed PFAs to raise their shareholders’ funds from N1bn to N5bn, giving them a 12-month transition period.

The commission said at the time that its supervision function had revealed that the statutory minimum capital was no longer sufficient to cover the PFA’s operating expenses.

As the April 2022 deadline approached, some PFAs were considering mergers and acquisitions due to their new capital base of N5 billion.

Oil Refinery Workers Accuse NNPC Of Mismanagement
Related tags :

About Author

Recapitalisation: PenCom Investigates PFAs’ Funds As deadline Looms
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Intervention Funds COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
February 11, 20190423

Nigeria to Spend N50 billion for Completion of National Library

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The completion of the National Library of Nigeria (NLN) is expected to gulp the sum of N50 billion, even as the federal government plans to establish six br
Read More
Nigeria's Breakup May Lead To War, Tinubu Warns COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 28, 20190368

Buhari Congratulates Tinubu on 67th Birthday

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu on his 67th birthday, which fal
Read More
Sanwo-Olu COVERNEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
December 6, 20190668

Sanwo-Olu Unveils LASRIC, Earmarks N250 million Start-up Fund for Research

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has launched the Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC), setting aside $687,000 (about N250 million) start
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.