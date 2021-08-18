fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCEBUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSSME Biz

#RebuildingTogether: Stanbic IBTC Comes To The Rescue Of Businesses Looted During Unrest

August 18, 20210118
#RebuildingTogether: Stanbic IBTC Comes to The Rescue of Businesses Looted During the Unrest

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, did not hold back its helping hands, as it empowered small and medium scale enterprises across the nation to revive and rebuild their businesses through the Stanbic IBTC #RebuildingTogether Initiative.

The initiative was borne out of the need to assist Nigerians whose businesses were significantly affected by the unrest that resulted from the ENDSARs protests that rocked the country in October 2020.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, noted the initiative was geared towards providing succour and support to business owners who were negatively impacted by the protests.   

READ ALSO: Freelancing Offers Massive Jobs For Africans, Solves Unemployment – Amadou Daffe

He said, “Many entrepreneurs lost virtually all they had; what had taken them years of toil, blood, sweat, tears and hard work to build. We could not just sit back and do nothing, so we introduced #RebuildingTogether to help business enterprises rebuild and stay on the path of growth.”

Wole further assured business owners of the financial institution’s support in their time of need. It is worthy of note that not all the beneficiaries of the grant were customers of the bank. The successful applicants were selected from various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, one of the beneficiaries of the initiative, Alao Lateef, narrated his ordeal, stating how his shop was vandalised during the crisis. Mr Alao ran A4 wears, at a shop in Palms Mall, Shoprite, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Dr Modupe Olorunnimbe of Vision Aids Eye Clinic, another recipient of the grant, said that her business was paralysed due to the theft of vital tools from her business premises. Other beneficiaries of the Stanbic IBTC grant included Feyisola Oyegunle, who ran Bakers and Parties Choice, George Patrick Chukwunonye of Arbitrage and Mercantile Republic and Olasumbo Obaseki of Arike Signature. 

Azeez Bukola of Bukky Rehoboth Global, Olanrewaju Akinfenwa of FFDI Meat and Food Venture, Oluwakemi Osinibi of MandK Activity Center Ltd and Somtoo Augustus Nwachukwu of 2106 Energy Limited were also among the beneficiaries of the grant. 

About Author

#RebuildingTogether: Stanbic IBTC Comes To The Rescue Of Businesses Looted During Unrest
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

BANKING & FINANCE
November 1, 20190325

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC Announces Resignation of Sim Tshabalala from its Board

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has served a letter notifying the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the Investing Public of the resignation of a Non-Executive Director,
Read More
Standard Chartered, Citigroup, others to issue $1b Eurobond in Jan. BUSINESS & ECONOMYINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
August 5, 20160162

Ghana Plans 1$billion Eurobond Sale

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ghana plans to sell Eurobonds of up to $1 billion by next week to fund the government’s 2016 budget and refinance debt repayments due next year, government
Read More
September 15, 20142151

Rising Food Prices Increases Inflation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation, rose to 8.5 per cent in August compared to 8.3 per cent in the previous month, according to the Na
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.