Reasons Most SMEs Fail Within Three Years – Akintayo

January 31, 2022015
Jigawa State

Executive Chairman, GText Homes Limited Dr. Stephen Akintayo, stated that most small businesses fail because their owners get tired within three years of establishing them.

Speaking during the Upgrade Conference and launch of his foundation and book over the weekend, he said: “Most business owners get weary within three years space of running their enterprise and is one of the reasons most start-ups and SMEs don’t rise above a particular level because they have not been able to carve a niche for themselves.

“A majority of these entrepreneurs want to do almost everything that can bring in fast income for them. The solution is upgrading skills, proper system, branding and mentoring, among other panaceas.”

Also, the Managing Director GText Global Homes Limited, Mr. Flemmming Rontveld, added: “Budding entrepreneurs need to network with other great minds and be offered mentorship that offers the capacity to them to move from their present position to where they want to be. Most dynamic societies in the world are the ones that have the most entrepreneurs, plus the economy and legal structures to encourage people in business to achieve greater activities. A nation is prosperous only to the degree to which it encourages entrepreneurial activities in the society.”

Other speakers at the event were: Mr. Ajibola Ogunkeyede, the Chief Executive of Ufit Fly, Mr. Eizu Uwaoma, Managing Director of Hexava Consulting, etc.

Two books, Billionaire Habits, and  Billionaire Codes,  by Akintayo, were unveiled. Billionaire Habits highlights the secrets the billionaires use to build wealth that the poor don’t use, while the Billionaire Codes detailed the codes that billionaires use to create wealth that others don’t deploy.

The conference has been held in over 40 countries. They include Nigeria and London, Dubai UAE, United States.

Allianz Positioned As One Of The World’s Strongest Brands
