Real Estate Firms Call For Renew Profession Sustainability

Last week in Lagos, the real estate community from Africa, Europe, and the United Arab Emirates called for a renewed commitment to the profession’s long-term sustainability and high standards.

The real estate organisations made the vow at the recently finished 10th edition of Real Estate Unite, a conference that brought together real estate enterprises to rejig the industry’s standards.

The two-day summit welcomed over 60 speakers, 50 exhibitors, and 650 delegates, among others, and opened with a welcome address by Jumoke Akinwunmi, Chairman, Unite ESG Community, who gave a broad overview of the real estate industry in the last ten years and the role Real Estate Unite played in the overall spectrum of the economy.

This year’s edition of the event was centred on climate tech, sustainability, and ESG with the theme, “Towards A Sustainable Culture.”

It featured a sustainability conference and expo, attended by industry stakeholders and stakeholders interested in improving efficiency and environmental preservation through sustainable practises in the real estate sector.

The keynote speaker, Obas John Ebohon, Professor of Sustainability and Environmental Law, London South Bank University, spoke about how the African real estate sector could embrace a more sustainable culture, saying that how and where buildings were built could have an impact on the African environment and people’s health. Lecturers, 50 exhibitors, and 650 delegates, to name a few, it was a huge success.

“A 36 per cent reduction in CO2 emission by 2030 is expected of the real estate sector to remain under the 2oC target, benchmarking with the Paris Agreement target. The ultimate goal is carbon neutrality by 2050,” he said.

Industry stakeholders such as IFC EDGE, Stanbic IBTC, Broll, Elalan, Mixta Africa, Purple, Landwey, Clifton Homes, Karmod, Rendeavour, Dutum, The Address Homes, Horizon Estates, Haven Homes, Master Builders, ACTIS, Family Homes Fund, Home Works and Afriland Properties PLC, Damac Dubai, UPDC, CPL Ghana, Strongmas, 3INVEST, represented half of Unite 2022 Summit audience.

As one of Africa’s critical real estate events, which provides the platform for participants to meet, network, and dialogue, the Unite Summit hosted panel discussions on sustainable building, management, and finance, with some of the talent-thought leaders sharing ideas and opinions towards shared prosperity.