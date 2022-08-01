Real Estate Firm Commences 30-Floor Skycrapper At Eko-Atlantic City

A real estate company, Messrs Tetramanor Limited, has started constructing a 30-floor skyscraper in the Lagos State neighbourhood of Victoria Island called Eko-Atlantic City.

The residential development, TM HighGardens, will have 82 apartments with one to three bedrooms, four-bedroom maisonettes, and penthouses.

High-speed elevators, office space, security, CCTV and a backup power source, a bar and lounge, a gym and salon, lightning-fast fibre optic connectivity, an elevated pool, and a garden and playground are all likely to be included in the high-rise building’s list of amenities.

According to Mr Femi Beecroft, chief executive officer of Tetramanor Ltd., who spoke during the sod-turning ceremony, the initiative would aid in reducing the housing shortage in Lagos State.

Beecroft stated that the projects would provide first-class luxury at reasonable prices and be finished in 42 months.

He added that TM HighGardens, which would be built by a group of highly qualified specialists, would add a new dimension to the Lagos skyline once it was finished.

He said, “For us, marketing to people who can afford it is another challenge. Working with Nigerian construction expertise was discovered to be a little bit expensive. Still, we are making sure that our local teams are fully embedded in the project so that they can learn and participate actively in our next project. The capital requirements and expenses are much, and there are regulations to strictly comply with. The challenge of building on reclaimed land has, however, been solved by city authorities.